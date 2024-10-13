Escalating Tensions: UN Accuses Israel of Peacekeeper Base Breach
Tensions rise as Israeli tanks reportedly breach a UN peacekeeping base in Lebanon, leading to accusations of humanitarian law violations. While Israel claims its troops were under attack by Hezbollah, international leaders express concern over UN peacekeeper safety amid escalating violence in the region.
In a developing story, the United Nations has accused Israeli tanks of storming a peacekeeping base in southern Lebanon. According to the UNIFIL peacekeeping force, two Israeli Merkava tanks destroyed the base's main gate and entered the premises on an early Sunday morning incursion.
Despite wearing gas masks, UN personnel were affected by subsequent explosions near the base, leaving 15 requiring medical attention. Israel's military, however, contests the UN statement, saying that its response was to an anti-tank missile attack by Iranian-backed Hezbollah militants, which injured 25 Israeli troops.
The incident has prompted international outrage, with figures such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemning the escalation. Meanwhile, Lebanese casualties continue to rise amid the ongoing conflict, which has led to a humanitarian crisis in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
