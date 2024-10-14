Military Maneuvers Escalate Tensions in Taiwan Strait

The Chinese military has initiated a fresh series of war games close to Taiwan, framing it as a caution against Taiwan's independence movements. Despite providing no end date, China's aim is clear: to reaffirm its stance concerning Taiwan's status.

The 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills, according to the Eastern Theatre Command's early morning statement, cover the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. China labels this a 'legitimate and necessary' action to protect sovereignty, while Taiwan's defense ministry criticized the move as aggressive.

Amid these tensions, Taiwan has maintained its call for peaceful coexistence and highlighted priorities like climate change. However, a senior Taiwanese official interprets the Chinese exercises as practice for blockades, reiterating that Taiwan's future lies solely with its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)