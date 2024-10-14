Left Menu

Military Maneuvers Escalate Tensions in Taiwan Strait

China's military commenced a set of war games near Taiwan, marking a warning to Taiwan's independence efforts. These drills, called 'Joint Sword-2024B', aim to assert Chinese sovereignty claims. Taiwan condemned the exercises, emphasizing its resolve for peace and dismissing China's territorial assertions.

Updated: 14-10-2024 04:27 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 04:27 IST
Military Maneuvers Escalate Tensions in Taiwan Strait
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Chinese military has initiated a fresh series of war games close to Taiwan, framing it as a caution against Taiwan's independence movements. Despite providing no end date, China's aim is clear: to reaffirm its stance concerning Taiwan's status.

The 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills, according to the Eastern Theatre Command's early morning statement, cover the Taiwan Strait and surrounding areas. China labels this a 'legitimate and necessary' action to protect sovereignty, while Taiwan's defense ministry criticized the move as aggressive.

Amid these tensions, Taiwan has maintained its call for peaceful coexistence and highlighted priorities like climate change. However, a senior Taiwanese official interprets the Chinese exercises as practice for blockades, reiterating that Taiwan's future lies solely with its people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

