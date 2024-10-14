Left Menu

China's 'Joint Sword-2024B' Drills: A Strategic Showdown Near Taiwan

China initiated 'Joint Sword-2024B' war games near Taiwan as a warning against Taiwanese independence efforts. The exercises involve strategic maneuvers around the island, with Taiwan responding critically. Chinese forces target blockade capabilities without resorting to live fire, marking a tense phase in cross-strait relations.

Updated: 14-10-2024 05:08 IST
China's military has launched its 'Joint Sword-2024B' war games near Taiwan, amid heightened tensions over President Lai Ching-te's recent national day speech. China, deeming it a provocation, views these exercises as a necessary defense of its claims over Taiwan.

The Eastern Theatre Command has designated nine areas for the exercises, focusing on sea-air combat-readiness and potential blockades. Despite the aggressive posture, there have been no announcements of live fire drills, contrasting with previous military maneuvers.

Taiwan's government condemned the exercises as provocative and has mobilized its forces in response. The ongoing drills highlight the fraught state of cross-strait relations, with Taiwan reinforcing its stance on self-determination, rejecting Beijing's sovereignty claims.

