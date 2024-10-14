Taiwan Maintains Calm Amid Escalating Tensions

Taiwan's defense ministry has stated its intention not to escalate conflict in response to China's recent military drills. The nation's officials have decided against aggressive measures, although they have raised their alert posture in some regions.

The ministry is closely monitoring China's use of rocket force, indicating an increased level of vigilance particularly concerning activities near its outlying islands.

According to the ministry, China's military exercises are provoking a delicate situation in the Taiwan Strait, undermining security and potentially hampering the progression of cross-strait relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)