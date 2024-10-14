Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches at over 20 locations in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation. The raids targeted businessmen, government officials, and individuals with political links. The case is based on a state police FIR, and more information is awaited.
The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids across multiple locations in Jharkhand's capital on Monday, targeting over 20 sites concerning a money laundering probe, according to official sources.
The sweep focuses on businessmen, government officials, and politically connected individuals, sources indicated. The action follows a First Information Report filed by state police.
As investigations continue, details remain limited, but the agency is expected to unearth crucial information leading to developments in the case.
