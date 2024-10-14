Enforcement Directorate Raids in Jharkhand

The Enforcement Directorate launched a series of raids across multiple locations in Jharkhand's capital on Monday, targeting over 20 sites concerning a money laundering probe, according to official sources.

The sweep focuses on businessmen, government officials, and politically connected individuals, sources indicated. The action follows a First Information Report filed by state police.

As investigations continue, details remain limited, but the agency is expected to unearth crucial information leading to developments in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)