Beach Shocker: Clash at Candolim
Two beach shack workers in Goa have been arrested for allegedly assaulting three veterinary doctors. The incident occurred at Candolim beach, where a verbal altercation allegedly escalated into violence, resulting in injuries to two doctors. The shack owner contests these claims, suggesting the doctors initiated the dispute.
An altercation at Candolim beach in Goa led to the arrest of two shack workers accused of assaulting three veterinary doctors, including a woman, on October 11, police reported.
The clash reportedly arose around 11:30 PM when derogatory remarks allegedly made by the shack workers sparked the conflict. A video released by the shack owner suggests the doctors provoked the incident.
Police state that the melee resulted in two doctors suffering head and back injuries. The confrontation escalated as a group of individuals reportedly attacked the trio, leading to the arrests.
