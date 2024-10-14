Beach Shocker: Clash at Candolim

An altercation at Candolim beach in Goa led to the arrest of two shack workers accused of assaulting three veterinary doctors, including a woman, on October 11, police reported.

The clash reportedly arose around 11:30 PM when derogatory remarks allegedly made by the shack workers sparked the conflict. A video released by the shack owner suggests the doctors provoked the incident.

Police state that the melee resulted in two doctors suffering head and back injuries. The confrontation escalated as a group of individuals reportedly attacked the trio, leading to the arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)