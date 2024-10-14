Alleged Child Assault Shocks Pune Slum

An unsettling incident has emerged from the Mundhwa area of Pune, where a man allegedly sexually assaulted a four-year-old girl from his neighborhood slum, authorities announced on Monday.

The assault is reported to have occurred while the child's parents, both laborers and friends with the 32-year-old suspect, were away from home. The accused, who regularly visited their residence, took advantage of the situation, said law enforcement officials.

On returning home, the girl's mother discovered the ordeal after her elder daughter narrated the incident. Law enforcement confirmed the accused fled the scene, leading the aggrieved family to approach the police. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)