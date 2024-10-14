Gold Smuggling Foiled at Delhi Airport: Two Arrested

Two passengers were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 816 grams of 24 carat gold, the customs department announced on Monday. The passengers had traveled from Dubai when they were caught trying to bring in the gold disguised as bracelets.

According to a statement on social media platform X by Delhi Customs (Airport & General), intelligence led to the arrest of the duo on October 11, 2024, at the IGI Airport. The gold, in the form of two 'kadas', weighed 816 grams.

Authorities revealed that an investigation is underway into the smuggling attempt, stressing their ongoing efforts to curb illegal gold importation at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)