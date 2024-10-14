Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Foiled at Delhi Airport: Two Arrested

Two passengers from Dubai were arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport for attempting to smuggle 816 grams of 24 carat gold concealed as bracelets. The arrest was made based on intelligence, and a further investigation is ongoing according to Delhi Customs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 13:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two passengers were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle 816 grams of 24 carat gold, the customs department announced on Monday. The passengers had traveled from Dubai when they were caught trying to bring in the gold disguised as bracelets.

According to a statement on social media platform X by Delhi Customs (Airport & General), intelligence led to the arrest of the duo on October 11, 2024, at the IGI Airport. The gold, in the form of two 'kadas', weighed 816 grams.

Authorities revealed that an investigation is underway into the smuggling attempt, stressing their ongoing efforts to curb illegal gold importation at the airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

