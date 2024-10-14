Left Menu

Punjab Panchayat Elections Amid Controversy and Security

The Punjab gram panchayat elections are set for Tuesday with significant security, despite calls from Congress to delay over alleged nomination irregularities. Voting will be without party symbols due to a recent amendment. The Congress accuses the AAP government of undermining democratic processes.

The gram panchayat elections in Punjab scheduled for Tuesday have ignited controversy amidst heightened security arrangements, even as the Congress demanded a postponement due to alleged nomination irregularities.

Voting will proceed without political party symbols, thanks to the recent Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Officials disclosed that polling would occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through ballot boxes.

The Congress, led by Partap Singh Bajwa, accused the AAP government of obstructing opposition-backed candidates and undermining democratic processes. AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang dismissed these allegations as election-related fear mongering.

