Punjab Panchayat Elections Amid Controversy and Security

The gram panchayat elections in Punjab scheduled for Tuesday have ignited controversy amidst heightened security arrangements, even as the Congress demanded a postponement due to alleged nomination irregularities.

Voting will proceed without political party symbols, thanks to the recent Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024. Officials disclosed that polling would occur between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through ballot boxes.

The Congress, led by Partap Singh Bajwa, accused the AAP government of obstructing opposition-backed candidates and undermining democratic processes. AAP's Malvinder Singh Kang dismissed these allegations as election-related fear mongering.

(With inputs from agencies.)