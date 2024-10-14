Second Arrest Made in Pune Gangrape Case
Police have apprehended a second suspect from Uttar Pradesh in the gangrape of a 21-year-old woman near Pune. The incident occurred on October 3, with three men allegedly involved. Authorities are searching for the third suspect, offering a reward, as the arrested men have criminal histories.
- India
In a significant development, the police have apprehended a second suspect in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 21-year-old woman on Pune's outskirts earlier this month.
The incident, which took place on October 3, involved three men attacking the victim in Bopdev Ghat area, where she had gone with a male friend.
With one more arrest from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, police continue their search for the third accomplice, offering a Rs 10 lakh reward for information, knowing these culprits have criminal pasts.
