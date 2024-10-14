Left Menu

Opposition Walkout Over Scandalous Waqf Bill Hearing

Several opposition MPs boycotted a parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging bias and rules violations. The session was heated, with accusations against Congress leaders in Waqf land scams. The opposition criticized the inclusion of Hindu group members in discussions for a law affecting Muslims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:28 IST
Opposition Walkout Over Scandalous Waqf Bill Hearing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, various opposition MPs staged a walkout from a parliamentary committee meeting discussing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Their departure came amid accusations of bias and procedural violations, particularly following allegations against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders in Waqf property embezzlement cases.

The meeting, marked by fierce exchanges between BJP and opposition members, became particularly tumultuous on Monday. Opposition members raised concerns over the decision to invite Hindu group representatives to testify on a bill that predominantly concerns Muslim affairs, questioning the rationale behind their inclusion.

The committee's proceedings raised further ire when opposition MPs cited parliamentary rules prohibiting unverified allegations against high-ranking individuals in such meetings. Despite their objections, Committee Chairperson BJP's Jagdambika Pal allowed the session to continue, underscoring the bill's relevance to Waqf properties. The opposition plans to address their grievances to the Lok Sabha speaker.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024