Opposition Walkout Over Scandalous Waqf Bill Hearing
Several opposition MPs boycotted a parliamentary committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging bias and rules violations. The session was heated, with accusations against Congress leaders in Waqf land scams. The opposition criticized the inclusion of Hindu group members in discussions for a law affecting Muslims.
In a significant political development, various opposition MPs staged a walkout from a parliamentary committee meeting discussing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Their departure came amid accusations of bias and procedural violations, particularly following allegations against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders in Waqf property embezzlement cases.
The meeting, marked by fierce exchanges between BJP and opposition members, became particularly tumultuous on Monday. Opposition members raised concerns over the decision to invite Hindu group representatives to testify on a bill that predominantly concerns Muslim affairs, questioning the rationale behind their inclusion.
The committee's proceedings raised further ire when opposition MPs cited parliamentary rules prohibiting unverified allegations against high-ranking individuals in such meetings. Despite their objections, Committee Chairperson BJP's Jagdambika Pal allowed the session to continue, underscoring the bill's relevance to Waqf properties. The opposition plans to address their grievances to the Lok Sabha speaker.
