Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Congress Leader Over Doctored Video

Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe was booked by Mumbai police on Monday for allegedly presenting a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a television debate.

A Delhi police investigation had earlier confirmed that the video, which reshaped Shah's statements on reservations, was fabricated.

BJP leader Rupesh Malasure lodged a complaint, highlighting that such misinformation could disrupt social order. Londhe faces charges under section 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)