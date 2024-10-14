Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Maharashtra Congress Leader Over Doctored Video

Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe faces legal action for allegedly showing a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a TV debate. The edited clip, which has sparked controversy, altered Shah's comments on reservations, leading to accusations of spreading fake information amid concerns about societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-10-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress leader Atul Londhe was booked by Mumbai police on Monday for allegedly presenting a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a television debate.

A Delhi police investigation had earlier confirmed that the video, which reshaped Shah's statements on reservations, was fabricated.

BJP leader Rupesh Malasure lodged a complaint, highlighting that such misinformation could disrupt social order. Londhe faces charges under section 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

