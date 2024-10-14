Left Menu

Local Court Orders FIR in Teen's Tragic Death

Authorities in a local court have mandated police to file an FIR against a man accused of facilitating the suicide of a 17-year-old girl at the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg. The teen's mother claimed that the man threatened to distribute obscene videos of her daughter online.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 14-10-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 20:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has ordered police to file an FIR against a man allegedly involved in the suicide of a 17-year-old girl at the home of Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg. The police confirmed the move on Monday.

The victim's mother accused the man of blackmailing her daughter with obscene videos, threatening to publicize them on social media. The young girl, a domestic worker at the MLA's residence, tragically ended her life by hanging herself on September 9.

Legal actions have been taken against MLA Beg, his wife, and son for various charges, including abetment to suicide, child trafficking, and labor law violations. On the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate Sabeeha Khatoon, local police have registered the FIR against Abhishek Saroj, accused of driving the girl to suicide through blackmail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

