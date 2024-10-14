Delhi Court to Decide on Bail for J-K MP Engineer Rashid in Terror Funding Case

A crucial ruling is anticipated from a Delhi court on Tuesday regarding the regular bail plea submitted by Engineer Rashid, an independent Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla region. Rashid is embroiled in a high-profile terror funding case.

Judge Chander Jit Singh had previously granted Rashid interim bail on September 10, allowing him to campaign for Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections. The decision on his permanent bail application was delayed previously.

Rashid has been imprisoned in Tihar jail since 2019. The National Investigation Agency arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged involvement in a 2017 terror funding scandal. Elections in J-K concluded with the National Conference-Congress alliance winning a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)