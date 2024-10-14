Left Menu

Delhi Court to Decide on Bail for J-K MP Engineer Rashid in Terror Funding Case

A Delhi court is set to announce its decision regarding the bail plea of Engineer Rashid, an independent Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla, who is implicated in a terror funding case. Rashid, detained since 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Act, previously received interim bail to participate in J-K's Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:34 IST
Delhi Court to Decide on Bail for J-K MP Engineer Rashid in Terror Funding Case
Engineer Rashid
  • Country:
  • India

A crucial ruling is anticipated from a Delhi court on Tuesday regarding the regular bail plea submitted by Engineer Rashid, an independent Lok Sabha MP from Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla region. Rashid is embroiled in a high-profile terror funding case.

Judge Chander Jit Singh had previously granted Rashid interim bail on September 10, allowing him to campaign for Jammu and Kashmir's Assembly elections. The decision on his permanent bail application was delayed previously.

Rashid has been imprisoned in Tihar jail since 2019. The National Investigation Agency arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for alleged involvement in a 2017 terror funding scandal. Elections in J-K concluded with the National Conference-Congress alliance winning a majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024