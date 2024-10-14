Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Canada Expels Indian Diplomats
Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats, citing their involvement in a state-sponsored violence campaign, according to a governmental source. This decision has led to India withdrawing its envoy and other officials from Canada. The expelled diplomats were mentioned in an ongoing investigation by the Canadian authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 14-10-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 21:52 IST
- Canada
In a significant development, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats accused of participating in a government-led "campaign of violence," as revealed by a reliable government source on Monday.
This move comes after The Washington Post reported the expulsion, sparking immediate diplomatic fallout. In response, India has withdrawn its envoy and several other officials from Canada, as informed by the Indian foreign ministry.
The expelled diplomats were reportedly identified as persons of interest in an ongoing investigation by Canadian authorities, further amplifying the diplomatic strain between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
