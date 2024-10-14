Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Canada Expels Indian Diplomats

In a significant development, Canada has expelled six Indian diplomats accused of participating in a government-led "campaign of violence," as revealed by a reliable government source on Monday.

This move comes after The Washington Post reported the expulsion, sparking immediate diplomatic fallout. In response, India has withdrawn its envoy and several other officials from Canada, as informed by the Indian foreign ministry.

The expelled diplomats were reportedly identified as persons of interest in an ongoing investigation by Canadian authorities, further amplifying the diplomatic strain between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)