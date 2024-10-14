Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Recalls High Commissioner from Canada

In a striking development, India has decided to withdraw its high commissioner, Sanjay Verma, along with other targeted diplomats from Canada. This decision comes in response to what New Delhi has described as Ottawa's unfounded allegations linking Verma to an ongoing investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The situation escalated when Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers was summoned by India's Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian government expressed strong disapproval, labeling the accusations as concocted and motivated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda, aimed at securing voter support.

The diplomatic fallout marks a significant downturn in relations between the countries, already strained after Trudeau's claims last year regarding potential Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder. Canada insists it has credible evidence and is ready to cooperate with India to resolve the issue.

