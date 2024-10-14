Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Recalls High Commissioner from Canada

India has withdrawn its high commissioner and diplomats from Canada, dismissing allegations from Ottawa linking the envoy to an investigation over a murdered Sikh extremist. The move deepens tensions, with India denouncing Canada's claims as baseless and politically motivated, while Canada maintains evidence of Indian involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:06 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Recalls High Commissioner from Canada
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking development, India has decided to withdraw its high commissioner, Sanjay Verma, along with other targeted diplomats from Canada. This decision comes in response to what New Delhi has described as Ottawa's unfounded allegations linking Verma to an ongoing investigation into the killing of Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The situation escalated when Canada's Charge d'Affaires Stewart Wheelers was summoned by India's Ministry of External Affairs. The Indian government expressed strong disapproval, labeling the accusations as concocted and motivated by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political agenda, aimed at securing voter support.

The diplomatic fallout marks a significant downturn in relations between the countries, already strained after Trudeau's claims last year regarding potential Indian involvement in Nijjar's murder. Canada insists it has credible evidence and is ready to cooperate with India to resolve the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024