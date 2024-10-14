Parliamentary Showdown: Opposition MPs Boycott Waqf Bill Debate
Several opposition MPs boycotted a parliamentary committee meeting reviewing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, citing irregular procedures after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge faced unproven allegations. The walkout followed disputes over calling Hindu group members for a law affecting Muslims. The committee continued discussions amid heightened tensions.
The review of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill took a contentious turn as opposition MPs staged a walkout from a parliamentary committee meeting on Monday. The boycott was fueled by accusations against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge of involvement in Waqf land scams, which opposition members considered unfounded.
The friction escalated when the panel called Hindu groups to provide their input on a bill primarily concerning Muslim affairs. The opposition argued that the inclusion of these groups was unwarranted and violated parliamentary regulations. Despite this, the panel, led by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, proceeded with the meeting.
In the aftermath, the opposition MPs convened separately to strategize their response, potentially involving a direct appeal to the Lok Sabha speaker. Meanwhile, representatives from Hindu organizations and dissenting opinions were heard as the debate over the Waqf Bill amendments continued.
(With inputs from agencies.)
