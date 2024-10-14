Punjab's Green Crackers Only Policy for Festivities

The Punjab government has taken a significant step regarding festive celebrations by allowing only green firecrackers. This measure aims to eliminate harmful chemicals such as barium salts and compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury, arsenic, lead, and strontium chromate from released fumes during festivities like Diwali and New Year's Eve.

Officials have specified that sales will be confined to licensed traders who exclusively deal in authorized green crackers, thus ensuring compliance with this eco-friendly mandate. Additionally, limits have been set on the permissible decibel levels to further protect the environment and public health.

E-commerce platforms face restrictions as well, forbidden from accepting online orders or facilitating the sale of any firecrackers within Punjab. These regulations are enforced under environmental protection laws supported by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal. Authorities, led by deputy commissioners, are spearheading public awareness campaigns to highlight the adverse effects of using traditional firecrackers.

