Delhi's Firecracker Ban Sparks Debate Amid Pollution Concerns

The Delhi government has banned the production, storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers until January 1. The decision, aimed at curbing winter air pollution, faces criticism from the Delhi BJP, which questioned the scientific rationale behind the ban. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasized the need for public cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 23:33 IST
In a bid to tackle escalating air pollution, the Delhi government has announced an immediate ban on the production, storage, sale, and use of all firecrackers across the city, effective until January 1.

The decision, led by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, is part of a broader strategy to combat winter pollution that worsens with stubble burning and low wind speeds. Rai called for public cooperation to make the ban effective, while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee laid out strict measures for enforcement.

Despite the intent to address air quality through a 21-point plan, the move has been met with criticism from the opposition Delhi BJP, which questioned the lack of scientific evidence linking firecracker use during Diwali to increased pollution. The party noted the government's prior endorsement of green crackers, suggesting a shift in policy focus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

