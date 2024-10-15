A New Global Security Horizon: Zelenskiy's Vision Against Aggression
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposes a global security system to prevent future armed aggression. Over 66 countries attended a conference discussing steps to end the war with Russia. Zelenskiy aims to present a 'victory plan' to parliament, fostering a renewed security architecture beyond military measures.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, has called for the creation of a new international security system aimed at preventing future instances of armed aggression. This appeal was made during an online conference focused on peace after Russia's ongoing invasion, with participation from 66 countries and international organizations.
Zelenskiy plans to introduce a 'victory plan' in parliament, building on a peace proposal from late 2022 that demands the withdrawal of Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine's pre-1991 boundaries. This plan was the focal point of a 'peace summit' in Switzerland earlier this year.
Yermak criticized existing security frameworks for failing against Russian aggression, emphasizing the need for a new architecture incorporating international law, Ukraine's defense strength, sanctions, financial aid, and extensive global cooperation. Zelenskiy aims to host a 'world summit' by the end of 2024, prioritizing alliances beyond Europe.
