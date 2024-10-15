Left Menu

Hazardous Import Scandal: Flammable Petroleum Seized in Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police have filed an FIR against three Mumbai-based companies for illicitly importing flammable petroleum products valued over Rs 1.4 crore. The firms falsely declared the hazardous liquid as a non-flammable process oil. They face charges under several legal provisions for endangering public safety.

Updated: 15-10-2024 09:17 IST
Navi Mumbai police have registered an FIR against representatives of three Mumbai-based firms accused of illegally importing hazardous petroleum products valued at over Rs 1.4 crore. The tip-off led to a raid by Customs authorities on July 12, where eight tankers of the flammable liquid, disguised as 'process oil 40,' were seized.

Investigations revealed that the companies falsely declared the highly combustible substance to bypass restrictive safety measures. Subsequent testing confirmed it was 'petroleum hydrocarbon oil,' necessitating stringent permits and safe transport.

The accused companies allegedly transported the hazardous petroleum without proper licenses, posing a significant risk to public safety. They face charges under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code alongside provisions from the Essential Commodities Act and Petroleum Act, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

