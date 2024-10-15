Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel Expands Offensive Against Hezbollah

Israel broadens its military assault on Hezbollah in Lebanon, resulting in over 21 casualties. The offensive sees millions of Israelis seeking shelter amid ongoing conflict, with tensions rising between Israel and UN peacekeepers. Israeli forces target Hezbollah positions; evacuations in southern Lebanon are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 09:55 IST
Escalating Tensions: Israel Expands Offensive Against Hezbollah
Israeli air strikes Image Credit:

In a significant escalation of the conflict, Israel has intensified its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, leading to at least 21 fatalities due to an airstrike in the north, health officials reported.

The Israeli military focuses its operations on key regions including the Bekaa Valley, Beirut's suburbs, and southern territories, where friction with UN peacekeepers has increased.

The U.N. Security Council expressed concerns over the safety of peacekeepers after multiple positions were shelled. Prime Minister Netanyahu stated Israel's commitment to aggressively counter Hezbollah, despite the mounting international unease surrounding the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

