In a significant escalation of the conflict, Israel has intensified its military operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon, leading to at least 21 fatalities due to an airstrike in the north, health officials reported.

The Israeli military focuses its operations on key regions including the Bekaa Valley, Beirut's suburbs, and southern territories, where friction with UN peacekeepers has increased.

The U.N. Security Council expressed concerns over the safety of peacekeepers after multiple positions were shelled. Prime Minister Netanyahu stated Israel's commitment to aggressively counter Hezbollah, despite the mounting international unease surrounding the conflict.

