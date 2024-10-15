Left Menu

Diplomatic Shifts: Norway and Russia's Consular Restructuring

Norway's demand has led to a reduction of Russia's consular staff in Oslo to two diplomats. This change follows a diplomatic dialogue between the two nations. Previously, Norway expelled 15 Russian embassy officials, citing intelligence operations under diplomatic guise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:31 IST
Diplomatic Shifts: Norway and Russia's Consular Restructuring
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a move reflecting ongoing diplomatic tensions, Russia's embassy in Norway announced a significant reduction in its consular staff. The decision adheres to a demand made by Norwegian authorities.

As per a Facebook statement, the diplomatic team within the consular section will shrink to two members by October 17, 2024, affecting consular services. This adjustment does not imply diplomat expulsions, as clarified by Norway's foreign ministry.

The backdrop to this development is a history of strained relations, highlighted by Norway's expulsion of 15 Russian officials in April last year, amid accusations of intelligence activities disguised as diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024