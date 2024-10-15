Diplomatic Shifts: Norway and Russia's Consular Restructuring
Norway's demand has led to a reduction of Russia's consular staff in Oslo to two diplomats. This change follows a diplomatic dialogue between the two nations. Previously, Norway expelled 15 Russian embassy officials, citing intelligence operations under diplomatic guise.
In a move reflecting ongoing diplomatic tensions, Russia's embassy in Norway announced a significant reduction in its consular staff. The decision adheres to a demand made by Norwegian authorities.
As per a Facebook statement, the diplomatic team within the consular section will shrink to two members by October 17, 2024, affecting consular services. This adjustment does not imply diplomat expulsions, as clarified by Norway's foreign ministry.
The backdrop to this development is a history of strained relations, highlighted by Norway's expulsion of 15 Russian officials in April last year, amid accusations of intelligence activities disguised as diplomacy.
