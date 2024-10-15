Tensions Rise in Bahraich: A Tragic Call for Justice
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed in communal violence in Bahraich. As tensions persist, with shops burnt and the internet suspended, Mishra's family seeks justice amid escalating protests and heavy security at his last rites.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating tensions in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated for a crucial meeting with the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, the 22-year-old victim of communal violence. The incident has incited widespread protests and calls for justice across the district.
Family members, including Mishra's wife Roli, father Kailash Nath, and others, are traveling to Lucknow to confront the state leadership directly. The family is determined to seek not only justice but retribution against those responsible for the tragedy.
Security measures have been intensified following the violence, with shops set ablaze and mobs taking to the streets. Internet services remain suspended as authorities seek to prevent further unrest while controlling the volatile situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
