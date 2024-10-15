Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Bahraich: A Tragic Call for Justice

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to meet the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed in communal violence in Bahraich. As tensions persist, with shops burnt and the internet suspended, Mishra's family seeks justice amid escalating protests and heavy security at his last rites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 15-10-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 11:21 IST
Tensions Rise in Bahraich: A Tragic Call for Justice
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated for a crucial meeting with the family of Ram Gopal Mishra, the 22-year-old victim of communal violence. The incident has incited widespread protests and calls for justice across the district.

Family members, including Mishra's wife Roli, father Kailash Nath, and others, are traveling to Lucknow to confront the state leadership directly. The family is determined to seek not only justice but retribution against those responsible for the tragedy.

Security measures have been intensified following the violence, with shops set ablaze and mobs taking to the streets. Internet services remain suspended as authorities seek to prevent further unrest while controlling the volatile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024