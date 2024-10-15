Left Menu

Soren's Demand for Jharkhand's Mining Dues Amid Assembly Polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in pending mining dues from coal companies to address the state's underdevelopment. As assembly polls near, Soren emphasizes using these funds for essential socio-economic projects and protecting Jharkhand's cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 13:43 IST
Soren's Demand for Jharkhand's Mining Dues Amid Assembly Polls
Soren
  • Country:
  • India

In the lead-up to the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken a firm stance, writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in unpaid dues from coal companies.

Soren argued that these funds, which have been supported by a Supreme Court ruling, could significantly assist the state's socio-economic development. He underlined that the lack of these vital resources hinders crucial projects in education, health, and connectivity.

In his communication, Soren accused the central government of indifference, highlighting the financial disparities between payments due from state-run power companies and delayed mining dues. He stressed that Jharkhand would use the funds to benefit its people and safeguard their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024