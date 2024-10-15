Soren's Demand for Jharkhand's Mining Dues Amid Assembly Polls

In the lead-up to the Jharkhand and Maharashtra assembly elections, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has taken a firm stance, writing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand Rs 1.36 lakh-crore in unpaid dues from coal companies.

Soren argued that these funds, which have been supported by a Supreme Court ruling, could significantly assist the state's socio-economic development. He underlined that the lack of these vital resources hinders crucial projects in education, health, and connectivity.

In his communication, Soren accused the central government of indifference, highlighting the financial disparities between payments due from state-run power companies and delayed mining dues. He stressed that Jharkhand would use the funds to benefit its people and safeguard their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)