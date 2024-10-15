Left Menu

Gaza Under Siege: Intense Battles as Israeli Forces Advance

Ongoing Israeli military strikes in Gaza have resulted in significant casualties. As forces target the Jabalia area, the humanitarian crisis intensifies. United Nations and humanitarian agencies express concern over the potential isolation of northern Gaza, emphasizing the need for safe passage amidst fierce battles with Hamas fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 13:43 IST
At least 40 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday due to Israeli military actions, as forces intensified their campaign around northern Jabalia. The region has been under siege for over ten days, with ongoing fierce battles against Hamas-led fighters.

Palestinian health officials report casualties including 11 deaths in Jabalia near Al-Falouja and ten in Bani Suhaila, Khan Younis. Additional casualties occurred in Nuseirat camp and Sabra suburb, amidst Israeli airstrikes reportedly targeting militant regrouping areas.

The humanitarian crisis escalates as U.N. agencies fear potential isolation of northern Gaza, citing violations of international law. Despite evacuation efforts by Israeli military urging civilians to relocate south, officials highlight there is no true safety anywhere in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

