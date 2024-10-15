Justice Served: MACT Awards Rs 27.63 Lakh in Fatal Road Accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane, Maharashtra, has ruled on a 2020 road accident case, ordering a private insurance firm to compensate the family of the deceased with Rs 27.63 lakh.

MACT Chairman S B Agrawal's order, dated October 7 and released on a recent Tuesday, mandates the payment to Meena Mahendra Singh. Her 23-year-old son, Sagar Mahendra Singh, tragically died when his motorcycle was struck by a car on March 1, 2020, in Navi Mumbai.

Despite the insurer's bids to dismiss the claim, citing the owner was dead before the incident and the driver unlicensed, the tribunal maintained that the insurance firm's liability stands. Compensation was calculated based on Sagar's income as an operations executive, with interest set at 7.50% per annum until settlement designated to assist the victim's family, for whom he was the sole breadwinner.

(With inputs from agencies.)