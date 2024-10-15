Punjab Panchayat Polls: Voter Turnout and Security Highlights

Polling for gram panchayat members in Punjab concluded on Tuesday, amid heightened security measures, officials confirmed.

The voting, conducted from 8 am to 4 pm via ballots, saw a voter turnout exceeding 45%. An incident of firing at a polling booth in Tarn Taran left a man injured, though his condition is stable.

Technical issues led to the cancellation of polling in two villages, as authorized by the State Election Commission, with future dates to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)