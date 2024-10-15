Left Menu

Punjab Panchayat Polls: Voter Turnout and Security Highlights

In Punjab, gram panchayat elections concluded with a 45% voter turnout. A firing incident in Tarn Taran resulted in one injury. Some elections were postponed due to technicality. Despite challenges, the polls proceeded without party symbols under a new amendment, with nearly 1.33 crore eligible voters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-10-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:13 IST
Punjab Panchayat Polls: Voter Turnout and Security Highlights
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Polling for gram panchayat members in Punjab concluded on Tuesday, amid heightened security measures, officials confirmed.

The voting, conducted from 8 am to 4 pm via ballots, saw a voter turnout exceeding 45%. An incident of firing at a polling booth in Tarn Taran left a man injured, though his condition is stable.

Technical issues led to the cancellation of polling in two villages, as authorized by the State Election Commission, with future dates to be announced.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024