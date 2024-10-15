Left Menu

Amid Geopolitical Strife, Russian Olympic Chief Steps Down

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, Russia's Olympic chief, announced his resignation amidst geopolitical upheavals affecting Russian sports. Russia faced bans due to the Ukraine conflict, prompting a need for leadership change within the Russian Olympic Committee. Pozdnyakov urged the ROC to back his successor proposal, emphasizing future strengthening of the Russian Olympic movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 17:14 IST
Russia's Olympic chief, Stanislav Pozdnyakov, has announced his resignation in response to the ongoing geopolitical challenges impacting Russian sports. The move is aimed at paving the way for new leadership at a time when Russia faces significant international scrutiny and bans.

Under Pozdnyakov's leadership since 2018, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) faced a major setback when its athletes were only allowed to compete as Individual Neutral Athletes at the recent Paris Games, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. This situation has spurred calls for management optimization and centralization in Russian sports.

Pozdnyakov expressed confidence that the ROC's Executive Committee will support his proposal for leadership change at their upcoming meeting. While some Russian athletes chose not to participate as neutrals due to perceived unfair conditions, Pozdnyakov stood by their decision, emphasizing the importance of individual choice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

