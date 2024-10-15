Left Menu

U.S. Mediation Assures Beirut: A Ceasefire in Sight

U.S. officials have assured Lebanon that Israel will reduce its strikes on Beirut and its suburbs, according to Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Despite ongoing international efforts, hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel persist. However, Mikati notes that Washington is serious about achieving a ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:03 IST
U.S. Mediation Assures Beirut: A Ceasefire in Sight
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Tuesday that the U.S. has assured Lebanon of reduced Israeli military strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs. This comes as a strategic move in the complex geopolitical landscape.

Mikati indicated that the U.S. is committed to applying pressure on Israel to secure a ceasefire, aiming to curtail the violence that has plagued the region for weeks. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and destruction, especially in Hezbollah's stronghold areas.

International efforts are still in progress to achieve a full ceasefire, which has been elusive despite active diplomatic engagements. The hostilities, which began in October last year, occur alongside Israel's operations in Gaza spawned by a Hamas attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024