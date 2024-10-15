U.S. Mediation Assures Beirut: A Ceasefire in Sight
U.S. officials have assured Lebanon that Israel will reduce its strikes on Beirut and its suburbs, according to Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Despite ongoing international efforts, hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel persist. However, Mikati notes that Washington is serious about achieving a ceasefire.
Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati announced on Tuesday that the U.S. has assured Lebanon of reduced Israeli military strikes on Beirut and its southern suburbs. This comes as a strategic move in the complex geopolitical landscape.
Mikati indicated that the U.S. is committed to applying pressure on Israel to secure a ceasefire, aiming to curtail the violence that has plagued the region for weeks. The conflict has resulted in significant casualties and destruction, especially in Hezbollah's stronghold areas.
International efforts are still in progress to achieve a full ceasefire, which has been elusive despite active diplomatic engagements. The hostilities, which began in October last year, occur alongside Israel's operations in Gaza spawned by a Hamas attack.
