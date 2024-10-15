Left Menu

Britain Sanctions Israeli Settler Groups Amidst Rising Tensions

Britain has imposed sanctions on Israeli settler organisations accused of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Seven settler groups are targeted for activities seen as human rights abuses. The measures, including asset freezes, come as part of efforts to curb settler expansion and violence.

Updated: 15-10-2024 19:20 IST
In a decisive move, Britain announced sanctions on Tuesday targeting Israeli settler organisations accused of inciting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank. The British government stressed the need for Israel to halt the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land.

The sanctions focus on seven settler outposts and organisations implicated in supporting activities classified as serious human rights abuses against Palestinians. Foreign Minister David Lammy criticized the Israeli government's inaction, which he claims fosters an environment where settler violence proliferates unchecked.

Asset freezes on these groups represent the third wave of punitive measures against perpetrators of settler violence in the West Bank. The expansion of settlements, regarded as illegal by most of the international community, remains a controversial issue. Israel, however, defends its actions citing historical and political claims.

