U.S. Urges Israel to Act on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have emphasized the urgent need for Israel to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning of potential legal consequences involving U.S. military aid, according to an Axios report.

In a letter dated October 13, Blinken and Austin expressed the U.S. government's profound concern about the worsening conditions in Gaza. They requested immediate and continuous efforts from the Israeli government within the month to address and reverse the critical humanitarian trajectory.

The Pentagon has yet to comment on the situation. This report was brought forth by Phil Stewart and Susan Heavey, with editing by Doina Chiacu.

(With inputs from agencies.)