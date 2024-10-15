Left Menu

U.S. Urges Israel to Act on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis

U.S. secretaries Blinken and Austin urged Israel to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation, threatening legal action over U.S. military aid. Their Oct. 13 letter expressed deep concern and demanded urgent action to reverse the deteriorating conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:29 IST
U.S. Urges Israel to Act on Gaza Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have emphasized the urgent need for Israel to enhance the humanitarian situation in Gaza, warning of potential legal consequences involving U.S. military aid, according to an Axios report.

In a letter dated October 13, Blinken and Austin expressed the U.S. government's profound concern about the worsening conditions in Gaza. They requested immediate and continuous efforts from the Israeli government within the month to address and reverse the critical humanitarian trajectory.

The Pentagon has yet to comment on the situation. This report was brought forth by Phil Stewart and Susan Heavey, with editing by Doina Chiacu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024