Tragic Fall into Stone Quarry Claims Life

A 32-year-old man, Jayesh Mohan Kakad, died after falling 80 feet into a quarry in Boisar, Maharashtra. The accident happened as he was removing soil and lost balance. He was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, prompting an official investigation into the accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident occurred in the Boisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 32-year-old man fell into a stone quarry, losing his life.

The victim, Jayesh Mohan Kakad, a member of the Nagzari gram panchayat, was reportedly removing soil at the quarry when he lost his balance and fell 80 feet, sustaining critical injuries.

Despite being rushed to a local hospital, Kakad was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have registered the incident as an accidental death, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the tragic fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

