Tragic Fall into Stone Quarry Claims Life

A tragic accident occurred in the Boisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, where a 32-year-old man fell into a stone quarry, losing his life.

The victim, Jayesh Mohan Kakad, a member of the Nagzari gram panchayat, was reportedly removing soil at the quarry when he lost his balance and fell 80 feet, sustaining critical injuries.

Despite being rushed to a local hospital, Kakad was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have registered the incident as an accidental death, and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the tragic fall.

(With inputs from agencies.)