Election Commission Cracks Down on Deepfake Disruptions

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addressed the challenges posed by fake narratives in elections, especially those using artificial intelligence and deepfakes. He stressed the success of the Election Commission in controlling such incidents during the Lok Sabha polls through continuous monitoring and prompt corrective actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar warned on Tuesday that strict measures will be taken against individuals involved in creating fake narratives about elections using Artificial Intelligence and deepfakes. He cited the Election Commission's success in managing these issues during the Lok Sabha elections through persistent oversight from control rooms.

Deepfakes are a growing concern, affecting elections worldwide, Kumar noted. Through the implementation of control rooms and social media monitoring teams across districts, the commission managed to curb the misuse of manipulated images and voices, which could potentially disrupt the electoral process.

Monitoring at police headquarters plays a crucial role in identifying and addressing fake content, sometimes resulting in the removal of misleading posts and initiating criminal actions when necessary. Although fake narratives continue to surface, Commissioner Kumar stated that they have not yet crossed the critical threshold and will be addressed should they intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

