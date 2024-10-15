Election Commission Cracks Down on Deepfake Disruptions

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar warned on Tuesday that strict measures will be taken against individuals involved in creating fake narratives about elections using Artificial Intelligence and deepfakes. He cited the Election Commission's success in managing these issues during the Lok Sabha elections through persistent oversight from control rooms.

Deepfakes are a growing concern, affecting elections worldwide, Kumar noted. Through the implementation of control rooms and social media monitoring teams across districts, the commission managed to curb the misuse of manipulated images and voices, which could potentially disrupt the electoral process.

Monitoring at police headquarters plays a crucial role in identifying and addressing fake content, sometimes resulting in the removal of misleading posts and initiating criminal actions when necessary. Although fake narratives continue to surface, Commissioner Kumar stated that they have not yet crossed the critical threshold and will be addressed should they intensify.

