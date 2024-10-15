Unraveling the Intricate Web Behind Ex-Minister Baba Siddique's Assassination

Mumbai Police have arrested Harishkumar Balakram Nisad in connection with the high-profile assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Nisad is accused of providing financial and logistical support for the crime, adding a significant link to the ongoing investigation. This arrest forms part of a broader probe involving multiple suspects.

The police have been piecing together intricate details behind Siddique's murder, exploring the possibility of contract killing and political rivalry. With Nisad's arrest, they aim to uncover the financial network and weapon supply chain backing the crime. Several other suspects, including the elusive Shivkumar Gautam, are still at large.

As the investigation deepens, authorities are exploring links to organized crime and social media influence, especially amid claims of gang affiliation by key suspect Shubham Lonkar. The case draws attention to the murky intersections of crime, politics, and social media, with law enforcement officials determined to unravel the full conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)