Left Menu

Unraveling the Intricate Web Behind Ex-Minister Baba Siddique's Assassination

Mumbai Police have arrested Harishkumar Balakram Nisad, the fourth suspect linked to the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique. This arrest highlights a larger conspiracy involving multiple suspects, financial links, and potential motives of political rivalry. The investigation, suggesting law-governance implications, continues to search for additional suspects, probing various angles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 20:58 IST
Unraveling the Intricate Web Behind Ex-Minister Baba Siddique's Assassination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have arrested Harishkumar Balakram Nisad in connection with the high-profile assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Nisad is accused of providing financial and logistical support for the crime, adding a significant link to the ongoing investigation. This arrest forms part of a broader probe involving multiple suspects.

The police have been piecing together intricate details behind Siddique's murder, exploring the possibility of contract killing and political rivalry. With Nisad's arrest, they aim to uncover the financial network and weapon supply chain backing the crime. Several other suspects, including the elusive Shivkumar Gautam, are still at large.

As the investigation deepens, authorities are exploring links to organized crime and social media influence, especially amid claims of gang affiliation by key suspect Shubham Lonkar. The case draws attention to the murky intersections of crime, politics, and social media, with law enforcement officials determined to unravel the full conspiracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024