Journalists Amongst Arrested in Dacoity Case

Five individuals, including four journalists, were arrested in connection with a robbery in Kalahandi district. They allegedly targeted a labour contractor's vehicle, seizing Rs 2.55 lakh. The complaint was filed on October 13, leading to their arrest. An investigation is ongoing, police stated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:21 IST
In a significant development, five individuals, including four journalists from a local web portal, have been apprehended by police for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case.

According to officials, the accused intercepted a labour contractor's car on October 2 near Bhangabari, close to Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, and stole Rs 2.55 lakh. The contractor reported the incident on October 13.

The arrests took place in Bhawanipatna on Tuesday, as confirmed by Sunaram Hembram, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bhawanipatna Sadar), with investigations currently in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

