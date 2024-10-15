Journalists Amongst Arrested in Dacoity Case

In a significant development, five individuals, including four journalists from a local web portal, have been apprehended by police for their alleged involvement in a dacoity case.

According to officials, the accused intercepted a labour contractor's car on October 2 near Bhangabari, close to Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, and stole Rs 2.55 lakh. The contractor reported the incident on October 13.

The arrests took place in Bhawanipatna on Tuesday, as confirmed by Sunaram Hembram, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Bhawanipatna Sadar), with investigations currently in progress.

