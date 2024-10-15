Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Dead in Plastic Bag

A seven-year-old girl who went missing last week was tragically found dead in a plastic bag in Gundlapochampally. The body had stab injuries. Police have detained a suspect and continue their investigation into the grim incident. The body was discovered after an initial missing case reported in Suraram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:57 IST
Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Dead in Plastic Bag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a horrifying incident, the body of a seven-year-old girl, missing since last week, was found stuffed in a plastic bag in Gundlapochampally, confirming the worst fears of her family and community. Police have reported stab wounds on the body.

The girl's disappearance was initially registered as a missing case at Suraram police station. In a breakthrough during their investigation, police apprehended a suspect who allegedly revealed the location of the girl's body.

The suspect remains in custody as authorities conduct further inquiries into this tragic case, striving to uncover more details about the events leading to the child's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024