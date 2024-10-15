Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Dead in Plastic Bag
A seven-year-old girl who went missing last week was tragically found dead in a plastic bag in Gundlapochampally. The body had stab injuries. Police have detained a suspect and continue their investigation into the grim incident. The body was discovered after an initial missing case reported in Suraram.
- Country:
- India
In a horrifying incident, the body of a seven-year-old girl, missing since last week, was found stuffed in a plastic bag in Gundlapochampally, confirming the worst fears of her family and community. Police have reported stab wounds on the body.
The girl's disappearance was initially registered as a missing case at Suraram police station. In a breakthrough during their investigation, police apprehended a suspect who allegedly revealed the location of the girl's body.
The suspect remains in custody as authorities conduct further inquiries into this tragic case, striving to uncover more details about the events leading to the child's untimely death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maritime Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah Sparks Investigation
Incident Near Yemen's Hodeidah Under Investigation
David Clarke Appointed Chief Commissioner of Transport Accident Investigation Commission
Supreme Court Hearing Halts Tirupati Laddu Case Investigation
Supreme Court Halts Andhra Pradesh SIT Investigation on Tirupati Laddu Adulteration