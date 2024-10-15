Tragic Discovery: Missing Girl Found Dead in Plastic Bag

In a horrifying incident, the body of a seven-year-old girl, missing since last week, was found stuffed in a plastic bag in Gundlapochampally, confirming the worst fears of her family and community. Police have reported stab wounds on the body.

The girl's disappearance was initially registered as a missing case at Suraram police station. In a breakthrough during their investigation, police apprehended a suspect who allegedly revealed the location of the girl's body.

The suspect remains in custody as authorities conduct further inquiries into this tragic case, striving to uncover more details about the events leading to the child's untimely death.

(With inputs from agencies.)