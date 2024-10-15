Left Menu

French Evacuations Amid Lebanon Conflict

Approximately 3,000 French citizens have left Lebanon due to escalated conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah, according to France's foreign minister, Jean-Noel Barrot. While addressing the French parliament's foreign affairs committee, he mentioned that no formal evacuation decision has been made yet, affecting the roughly 24,000 French residents in Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • France

In the wake of escalating violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon, around 3,000 French citizens have left the country, according to French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

Addressing the French parliament's foreign affairs committee, Barrot highlighted that no official evacuation strategy has been decided upon yet by the government.

The French government is closely monitoring the situation, as there are still about 24,000 French citizens residing in Lebanon, potentially at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

