Trade Ties Unfazed Amid Diplomatic Strain: India-Canada Relations Under Scrutiny

India and Canada, despite recent diplomatic strains, maintain strong economic ties without immediate fears of disruption, according to officials from both nations. The controversy follows allegations by Canada linking Indian diplomats to the murder of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canadian trade minister Mary Ng affirmed the government's commitment to nurturing the longstanding commercial partnership, with over US$54 billion worth of Canadian investments in India. This statement aims to mitigate concerns within the business community, emphasizing attractive investment returns in India.

August trade figures revealed a 14% increase in exports and imports between Canada and India, highlighting the resilient economic relationship amidst geopolitical tensions. The accusations of India's involvement in using organized crime against Canada's South Asian community further complicate the diplomatic landscape.

