Bravery in Bahraich: Officer's Courage Calms Chaos

In a dramatic turn of events in Mahsi, Bahraich, a senior police officer's courageous intervention quelled rising communal tensions on Monday afternoon. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash took decisive action by confronting the rioters, who had set several vehicles ablaze, eyewitnesses reported.

The unrest followed the death of Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga idol immersion procession, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to dispatch top officials to the district. Among them was Yash, whose assertive presence was captured in images shared widely on social media, showcasing him chasing away troublemakers with a pistol.

Former DGPs of Uttar Pradesh, including OP Singh and Brij Lal, highlighted the vital role of leadership in such crises. Singh noted the importance of leading from the front, as demonstrated during the 2019 anti-CAA protests, while Lal shared past experiences that emphasized how proactive leadership can bolster morale. As tensions subsided, a significant security deployment was maintained to ensure peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)