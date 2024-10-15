Left Menu

Bravery in Bahraich: Officer's Courage Calms Chaos

Communal violence in Mahsi, Bahraich escalated after a youth's death during Durga idol immersion. Additional Director General of Police Amitabh Yash intervened, dispersing mobs and restoring order. His leadership mirrored former DGPs OP Singh and Brij Lal's call for proactive action. Security forces were later deployed to manage unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:51 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Mahsi, Bahraich, a senior police officer's courageous intervention quelled rising communal tensions on Monday afternoon. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash took decisive action by confronting the rioters, who had set several vehicles ablaze, eyewitnesses reported.

The unrest followed the death of Ram Gopal Mishra during a Durga idol immersion procession, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to dispatch top officials to the district. Among them was Yash, whose assertive presence was captured in images shared widely on social media, showcasing him chasing away troublemakers with a pistol.

Former DGPs of Uttar Pradesh, including OP Singh and Brij Lal, highlighted the vital role of leadership in such crises. Singh noted the importance of leading from the front, as demonstrated during the 2019 anti-CAA protests, while Lal shared past experiences that emphasized how proactive leadership can bolster morale. As tensions subsided, a significant security deployment was maintained to ensure peace.

