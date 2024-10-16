Left Menu

Tragic Fire at Pars Petro Shushtar Refinery

A devastating fire at the Pars Petro Shushtar refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The blaze, reportedly sparked by a tanker colliding with gasoline tanks, is under investigation. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the inferno.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 02:41 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 02:41 IST
Tragic Fire at Pars Petro Shushtar Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire claimed at least one life and injured several others at the Pars Petro Shushtar refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province on Tuesday. State media reported that the fire is still burning as efforts to control it are ongoing.

Authorities have attributed the cause of the deadly fire to a tanker collision with gasoline tanks at the site. The incident is currently under investigation, according to a local official who spoke with the Iranian state news agency IRNA.

Firefighters are actively working to contain the blaze, yet it remains a challenge. The situation underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures at the refinery to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024