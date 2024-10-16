Tragic Fire at Pars Petro Shushtar Refinery
A devastating fire at the Pars Petro Shushtar refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province resulted in one fatality and several injuries. The blaze, reportedly sparked by a tanker colliding with gasoline tanks, is under investigation. Firefighters are working tirelessly to control the inferno.
A tragic fire claimed at least one life and injured several others at the Pars Petro Shushtar refinery in Iran's Khuzestan province on Tuesday. State media reported that the fire is still burning as efforts to control it are ongoing.
Authorities have attributed the cause of the deadly fire to a tanker collision with gasoline tanks at the site. The incident is currently under investigation, according to a local official who spoke with the Iranian state news agency IRNA.
Firefighters are actively working to contain the blaze, yet it remains a challenge. The situation underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures at the refinery to prevent future tragedies.
