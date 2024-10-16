Left Menu

Aerial Onslaught: Drone Assault on Kyiv

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv, urging residents to seek shelter. Mayor Klitschko and military official Popko reported active air defense efforts. The assault put Kyiv and its eastern regions under air raid alerts, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

  Ukraine

In a fresh escalation, Russia launched a drone assault on Kyiv late Tuesday, according to leading officials in the capital of Ukraine. The situation prompted a stark warning from Mayor Vitali Klitschko, who urged civilians to remain in shelters.

Klitschko utilized the Telegram messaging platform to announce that the drones were targeting the large Troieshchyna neighborhood on the city's outskirts. Meanwhile, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv's military administration, confirmed that Ukrainian air defense units were actively engaged in countering the offensive.

Kyiv, along with its surrounding region and the entire eastern half of Ukraine, were placed under air raid alerts as of around 1900 GMT. There have been no immediate reports of damage or injuries so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

