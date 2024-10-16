RCMP Urges Sikh Community to Speak Out Amid Diplomatic Tensions

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Commissioner, Mike Duheme, has made a public appeal to the Sikh community in Canada to assist ongoing investigations into allegations of violence linked to the Indian government.

Speaking to Radio-Canada, Duheme emphasized the need for individuals with relevant information to come forward. The RCMP has accused Indian diplomats and consular officials in Canada of being connected to crimes including homicides, extortion, and coercion.

As tensions escalate, New Delhi has refuted Canada's claims, labeling them as baseless. In response, diplomatic relations have strained, with expulsions of diplomats on both sides amid the fallout from the case involving Sikh extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

