Supreme Court Dismisses Munna Shukla's Plea in 1998 Murder Case

The Supreme Court rejected a request from convicted politician Munna Shukla for more time to surrender in the 1998 murder of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad. Despite citing his wife's health as a reason, the court maintained its earlier order for Shukla to turn himself in within 15 days.

Updated: 16-10-2024 11:45 IST
The Supreme Court has turned down a plea from Vijay Kumar Shukla, also known as Munna Shukla, a convicted politician, who sought additional time to surrender following his conviction in the 1998 murder of former Bihar minister Brij Bihari Prasad.

The bench, led by Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Sanjay Kumar, and R Mahadevan, rejected the plea despite Shukla's counsel, senior advocate Vikas Singh, arguing for an extension due to Shukla's wife's health concerns and the need to manage his affairs.

Reaffirming its October 3 decision, the court stated that Shukla had already been granted a reasonable 15-day period to surrender, insisting that no further delay would be entertained. Previously, the court convicted both Shukla and Mantu Tiwari in the case but upheld acquittals for other accused, including former MP Surajbhan Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

