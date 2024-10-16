EU Stands Firm on Lebanon Peacekeeping Amid Israeli Tensions

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg has confirmed that European Union countries contributing to the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon will not retract their presence, even after Israeli calls for withdrawal. Despite recent attacks on UNIFIL posts amid Israel's offensive against Hezbollah, EU nations prioritize maintaining their role in the region.

Since the beginning of Israel's ground operations against Hezbollah militants in October, there have been significant confrontations involving UNIFIL, including injuries to peacekeepers and breaches of their facilities. These incidents have escalated concerns among European governments regarding the safety of their deployed forces.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plea for UNIFIL to retreat from conflict zones was met with resistance from EU officials. Schallenberg emphasized the necessity of ensuring troop safety while affirming Israel's right to self-defense, highlighting the importance of not violating international law even inadvertently during military operations.

