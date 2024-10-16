Electoral Controversy: Kerala High Court Halts BJP Leader's Case
The Kerala High Court has paused proceedings in the election bribery case against BJP state president K Surendran and five others, admitting the state's petition challenging their earlier discharge. Allegations include intimidation and bribery during the 2021 Assembly polls, with claims of a non-bailable offence under the SC/ST Act.
The Kerala High Court has temporarily halted further proceedings in the election bribery case involving K Surendran, the BJP state president, and five others. This decision follows a criminal revenue petition filed by the state government against an October 5 order of the sessions court that cleared the accused.
Justice K Babu of the Kerala High Court admitted the petition and suspended further actions until November 8. The state's petition challenges the Kasaragod Sessions Court's earlier decision, which discharged Surendran and others from charges, including those under the IPC and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The case, rooted in allegations of intimidation and bribery during the 2021 Assembly elections in Manjeshwaram, saw Surendran accused of coercing a rival to withdraw, a charge denied by Surendran and his party. Meanwhile, the opposition claims the discharge signifies an alleged pact between BJP and CPI(M).
