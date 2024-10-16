Left Menu

Sterling Slides Amid Inflation Concerns: Impact on Global Markets

Sterling hit a two-month low due to weaker British inflation data, fueling expectations for Bank of England rate cuts. Concurrently, the euro fell and traders weighed U.S. Federal Reserve rate policies amid a potential Trump election influence. Australian and New Zealand currencies also weakened over China stimulus skepticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 13:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:23 IST
Sterling Slides Amid Inflation Concerns: Impact on Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling slumped to a two-month low as weaker than anticipated British inflation data sparked anticipation of aggressive rate cuts by the Bank of England. The pound slipped below $1.30 for the first time since August 20, igniting discussions among economists.

Analysts predict further declines as the Bank of England leans towards rate cuts, potentially in upcoming meetings. Meanwhile, the euro faced a similar slump, driven by expectations of a European Central Bank decision, with the currency falling to a 10-week low.

Beyond Europe, traders considered the impact of U.S. Federal Reserve policies, betting heavily on a smaller rate cut while weighing potential political shifts. Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand currencies suffered amid skepticism about China's fiscal commitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024