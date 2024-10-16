CRPF to Take Over High-Risk VIP Security from NSG

The Union government has taken a significant decision to withdraw the counter-terrorist commando force, NSG, from VIP security duties, switching nine high-risk VIPs under their protection to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This transition is expected to take place by next month, as informed by official sources on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sanctioned a new battalion of specially trained personnel, recently reassigned from Parliament security, to be integrated into the CRPF VIP security division. Officials indicate that nine 'Z plus' category VIPs currently under the NSG's care, including prominent political figures, will be under CRPF protection soon.

This strategic move aligns with the government's intent to refocus NSG on its primary roles in counter-terrorism and counter-hijack operations, thus relieving the force of tasks outside its core mandate. The shift will also enable the formation of NSG 'strike teams' in high-risk zones such as Ayodhya and southern India, enhancing national security without compromising specialized NSG capabilities.

