New Zealand Fast-Tracks Divorce for Domestic Violence Victims

New Zealand's parliament voted unanimously to exempt domestic violence victims from a mandatory two-year separation period before divorce, allowing immediate dissolution upon obtaining a protection order. The decision aims to help survivors leave abusive relationships more safely and swiftly.

  New Zealand

In a significant legislative change, New Zealand's parliament has unanimously approved a measure allowing victims of domestic violence to bypass the existing two-year mandatory separation period before divorce. This move enables victims to expedite the dissolution of their marriages as soon as a protection order is granted against their abusive partner.

This alteration addresses concerns expressed by survivors and lawmakers, who argued that the extended separation period increased the chances of victims returning to harmful situations. The cooling-off period in New Zealand was the longest among countries with similar no-fault divorce laws.

Local MPs credited the advocacy of three survivors, whose stories underscored the necessity of reform. Ashley Jones, who petitioned for change after a prolonged divorce process, highlighted the law's critical importance. The parliamentary decision comes amid worsening domestic violence statistics in the country, with calls for further legislative adjustments to safeguard victims.

