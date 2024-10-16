Left Menu

BRS Stands Against Telangana's Demolitions along Musi River

Opposition BRS leader K T Rama Rao criticized the Telangana government's demolition activities along the Musi River, affecting the real estate sector. He promised legal support to those affected and alleged government intimidation through HYDRAA. Rao emphasized BRS's efforts to protect citizens and the environment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 15:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

BRS leader K T Rama Rao launched a scathing critique against the Telangana government for its alleged demolition activities along the Musi River, accusing it of causing harm to the real estate sector.

Rama Rao assured legal aid to those impacted by these demolitions, describing the acts as intimidation through government agency HYDRAA. He highlighted his party's commitment to shielding vulnerable citizens and fighting legally against any disregard for the law.

He reminisced about the BRS's previous initiatives, including significant investments in sewage treatment and Nala development, and expressed concerns over environmental repercussions of governmental projects like the proposed VLF Naval Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

